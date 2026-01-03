Air Defense Forces Neutralize 80 Of 95 Russian Drones Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

From 18:00 on January 2, the enemy attacked with 95 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and drones of other types launched from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as Kacha, Chauda, and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 60 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 3, air defense shot down or suppressed 80 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Impacts by 15 strike UAVs were recorded at eight locations, and the fall of downed drones (debris) at two locations.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Mykolaiv district, part of the settlements was left without power due to a massive Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure.