Russian Drones Attack Obukhiv District Of Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, stated this on Telegram.

According to him, during the night Russians once again carried out a drone attack on settlements in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces were operating in the area, and enemy targets were shot down.

There were no casualties among the civilian population. No strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed.

At the same time, Kalashnyk noted that damage to two private houses, a garage, and two cars was recorded in Obukhiv district. Windows were shattered in the houses, and facades and roofs were damaged.

All relevant emergency services are working at the site, documenting the consequences of the enemy attack, he added.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense forces neutralized 80 of the 95 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since 18:00 on January 2.