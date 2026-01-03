403
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Launched At Longewala -Tanot In A Landmark Moment For Border 2
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marking one of the most defining and emotionally charged moments in its journey, Border 2 witnessed the grand launch of its song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' at Longewala-Tanot, set against the iconic landscape of Jaisalmer. The event unfolded in the presence of BSF jawans and army, turning the launch into a moment of national pride and collective emotion.
More than a song unveiling, the evening stood as a breakthrough milestone for Border 2, bringing together cinema, music, and real-life courage at one of the country's most historically significant frontiers. The setting unmatched gravity to the moment, as the song found its first audience among the very men who embody the spirit the film celebrates.
With the team that created this evergreen masterpiece, music by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, additional fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla adding onto the legacy of the original by Javed Akhtar. Together they create a layered, expansive composition that feels collective and deeply human. An impactful song that carries forward an emotional sentiment audiences can deeply connect with. Sung by extraordinary singers Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh.
The iconic song was launched amongst the actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. Their presence underscored the scale and importance of the occasion, reinforcing the collective commitment behind the film.
Unveiled amidst the jawans, 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' resonated deeply, its emotion amplified by the environment in which it was launched. The powerful music echoed across the desert frontier, creating an atmosphere charged with pride, gratitude, and shared respect. For those present, it was not merely a song launch, but a moment that reflected the heart of Border 2, love for the nation, brotherhood in uniform, and the quiet strength that defines service.
The Longewala-Tanot launch has now etched itself as one of the most significant chapters in the making and promotion of Border 2. It reaffirmed the film's standing as a prestigious cinematic undertaking and strengthened the emotional bond it has already forged with audiences across the country.
The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and Army for their presence, warmth, and unwavering service, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film's music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.
Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026.
