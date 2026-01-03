403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNIFIL peacekeepers come under fire from Israeli positions in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported on Friday that its peacekeepers came under gunfire near Kafer Shouba in southern Lebanon, with the shots confirmed to have originated from Israeli positions south of the Blue Line.
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL said in a statement. Less than twenty minutes later, a second patrol in the same area came under approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire, also landing around fifty meters from the team.
The mission confirmed that no injuries or damage occurred in either incident. UNIFIL added that the fire was traced to an Israeli military position and that a "stop fire" request had been sent through liaison channels.
UNIFIL stressed that its patrols were coordinated in advance, noting, "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
The mission warned that such incidents are happening with increasing frequency, calling them a troubling trend. "Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701," UNIFIL said, urging the Israeli army to "cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
There was no immediate response from the Israeli army. UN peacekeeping patrols in southern Lebanon have reportedly faced other hostile actions, including warning shots and laser targeting, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, previously described as “extremely dangerous incidents.”
A ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, following over a year of fighting that left more than 4,000 dead and 17,000 injured amid Israel’s war on Gaza. Nevertheless, at least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025. Instead, they partially withdrew while maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL said in a statement. Less than twenty minutes later, a second patrol in the same area came under approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire, also landing around fifty meters from the team.
The mission confirmed that no injuries or damage occurred in either incident. UNIFIL added that the fire was traced to an Israeli military position and that a "stop fire" request had been sent through liaison channels.
UNIFIL stressed that its patrols were coordinated in advance, noting, "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
The mission warned that such incidents are happening with increasing frequency, calling them a troubling trend. "Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701," UNIFIL said, urging the Israeli army to "cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
There was no immediate response from the Israeli army. UN peacekeeping patrols in southern Lebanon have reportedly faced other hostile actions, including warning shots and laser targeting, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, previously described as “extremely dangerous incidents.”
A ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, following over a year of fighting that left more than 4,000 dead and 17,000 injured amid Israel’s war on Gaza. Nevertheless, at least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025. Instead, they partially withdrew while maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment