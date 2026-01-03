403
Mahathir condemns Israeli blockade of Gaza aid as ‘savage’
(MENAFN) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized Israel on Friday for blocking humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as a descent into barbarism, according to his statements on social media.
Mahathir said that since October 2023, "70,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by the Israelis" and that violence has continued even after a ceasefire was reached more than two months ago.
"And now they are blocking supplies of medicine and food to Gaza. Even the doctors are being blocked from entering Gaza to attend to the sick and wounded in hospitals which had been destroyed by Israeli savages," he added, emphasizing that the international community is witnessing these actions.
He further condemned the global response, saying, "Humanity cannot claim to be civilised. We have descended to the level of savages. We see gross injustice, massacres, murders unlimited and we do nothing."
The blockade coincides with Israel banning up to 37 humanitarian organizations from operating in Gaza for allegedly failing to meet new registration requirements. Relief agencies have criticized the measure, which took effect on January 1, warning that it will severely impact the enclave’s population, which remains in urgent need of food, medical supplies, and other aid.
