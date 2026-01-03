IPL 2026: Madan Lal Backs BCCI After KKR Told To Release Mustafizur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Former India cricketer Madan Lal has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to ask IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and said that the officials understand the situation well and must have taken the right call after following 'thorough consultation.'

On Saturday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board has directed KKR to release Bangladesh fast bowler Rahman from their squad before the IPL 2026 season, ending weeks of debate over the high-profile signing. Following reports of violent acts against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December, critics voiced their disapproval of the pacer's involvement in the IPL.

“I believe whatever the BCCI has done must have followed thorough consultation, keeping public sentiment in mind. They may also have received inputs from the government. Whether it is right or wrong, I cannot say, but the BCCI understands the situation well. India helped Bangladesh gain independence, and the killing of our Hindu brothers there is deeply wrong. The people of Bangladesh should reflect on this,” Lal, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side, told IANS.

Rahman drew significant attention after KKR purchased him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history. He was acquired from a starting price of Rs 2 crore following a fierce bidding battle between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, KKR has not issued an official statement regarding the BCCI's ruling, but it is anticipated that they will comply before the season begins.

Earlier, spiritual teacher Devkinandan Thakur, among many others, publicly criticised KKR and its co-owner, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, for signing Rahman. Thakur stated that followers of Sanatan Dharma, especially Hindus, were upset by KKR's choice due to the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.