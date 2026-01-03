403
Orsted sues US over halted revolution wind offshore project
(MENAFN) Danish renewable energy company Orsted announced on Friday that it has taken legal action against the US government in response to the suspension of its Revolution Wind offshore project near Rhode Island, according to company statements.
Orsted, together with its joint-venture partner Skyborn Renewables, described the lawsuit as “a necessary step to protect the rights of the project.” The firm emphasized that Revolution Wind has invested billions of dollars and complied with extensive review requirements.
“Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough review process,” the company said. It noted that the project is over 85% complete, with 58 of its 65 turbines already installed.
The project had obtained all necessary federal and state permits in 2023 after a review process lasting more than nine years. This included consultations with the US Department of Defense and a formal agreement with the state, the company added.
The legal challenge comes after the Trump administration suspended leases for all US offshore wind projects in December, citing national security concerns. The suspension halted operations at five sites, including Orsted’s Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects, as well as other developments run by Equinor and Dominion Energy.
