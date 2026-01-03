Russia Loses 750 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,497 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,855 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 35,744 (+24) artillery systems, 1,590 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,267 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,137 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,582 (+539) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 72,688 (+101) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,035 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.