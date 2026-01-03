MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A fire incident at HMT Shah Vilayat Colony, Sector 8 in Srinagar was brought under control during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials from Fire and Emergency Services said, adding that timely intervention prevented a major mishap.

According to officials, fire broke out in a three storeyed residential house after a short circuit in an electric blanket. Firefighting operation was launched and the blaze was brought under control within a short span of time, preventing its spread to other parts of the building.

Preliminary assessment carried out before the cooling operation revealed that the fire was caused by an electric blanket that developed a short circuit, leading to sparks and ignition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firefighting operation was conducted under the charge of Fire Incharge Mehraj ud Shah and supervised by Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Dr Mir Aqib Hussain, along with Mobilizing Officer Aijaz Ahmad Shah.

Meanwhile, in an earlier advisory, ADGP Alok Kumar had urged the public to avoid the use of sub standard electric blankets, particularly during night hours, citing serious fire hazards. He had also advised people to remain cautious during peak usage hours and never leave electrical appliances unattended.