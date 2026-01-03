Short Circuit In Electric Blanket Triggers Fire In Srinagar’ S HMT
According to officials, fire broke out in a three storeyed residential house after a short circuit in an electric blanket. Firefighting operation was launched and the blaze was brought under control within a short span of time, preventing its spread to other parts of the building.
Preliminary assessment carried out before the cooling operation revealed that the fire was caused by an electric blanket that developed a short circuit, leading to sparks and ignition.ADVERTISEMENT
The firefighting operation was conducted under the charge of Fire Incharge Mehraj ud Shah and supervised by Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Dr Mir Aqib Hussain, along with Mobilizing Officer Aijaz Ahmad Shah.
Meanwhile, in an earlier advisory, ADGP Alok Kumar had urged the public to avoid the use of sub standard electric blankets, particularly during night hours, citing serious fire hazards. He had also advised people to remain cautious during peak usage hours and never leave electrical appliances unattended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment