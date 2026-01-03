Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
14 Naxalites Killed In Encounters In Chhattisgarh&#8217 S Bastar Region

2026-01-03 02:03:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sukma/Bijapur: At least 14 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said.

Twelve Ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, were involved in both operations launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, a senior police official said.

An exchange of fire broke out around 8 am in the forest of the southern region of Sukma, he said.

“The bodies of 12 cadres have been recovered so far. The operation is still underway,” the official said.

During a separate operation in Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest in the southern region of the district around 5 am, the official said.

Kashmir Observer

