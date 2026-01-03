Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Said She Didn't Even Have Money For Food Read On

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the highest-paid actresses, revealed that she often didn't even have money for food.“I ate only one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And here I am today,” she added.

For a long time, top actresses were only from Hindi cinema. Now, South Indian actresses are catching up to their Bollywood counterparts in fame and pay.

Among them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now a famous and wealthy star. Her journey to success was tough, making her one of today's most accomplished actors.

In her decade-long career, she's had many Tamil and Telugu hits. Her item song in 'Pushpa' made her a star across India, earning her Rs 5 crore for 'Oo Antava'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born in Chennai in 1987. In 2022, she told students at a university that her parents couldn't afford her higher education.

“My parents told me to study hard. I did, finishing school and college. But when I wanted to study more, they couldn't afford it. I felt I had no dreams or future,” she said.

The actress also revealed she often didn't have money for food.“I ate only one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And here I am today,” she added.

Samantha fell ill for a long time in 2012, forcing her to drop two major projects. It was later revealed to be an immune disorder.

Samantha shared that the condition returned in 2022, and she received major therapy for myositis. She said while it's controllable, it can be fatal in some cases.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of Ye Maaya Chesave, married in 2017 after becoming friends. However, in 2021, the couple announced their separation and later finalised their divorce.

The couple announced their divorce in October. She later told Harper's Bazaar,“I hit rock bottom with a failed marriage, health issues, and work problems-a triple whammy.”

Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.