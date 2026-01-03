403
Erdogan to hold talks with Trump on Ukraine, Gaza
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s president announced that he is scheduled to hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, with major international crises expected to dominate the discussion, according to statements made to the press.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the call, planned for Monday afternoon, will concentrate on pressing regional and global issues, most notably the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the deteriorating situation in Gaza. He confirmed the timing and scope of the discussion while speaking publicly in Istanbul.
“We will have another phone call with President Trump on Monday," he said, noting that the talks will cover developments related to the Ukraine conflict as well as conditions in Palestine.
Erdogan also referred to a massive pro-Palestine demonstration held on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day, describing it as a symbolic and historic show of public support.
“As we entered the new year, we all witnessed a historic moment on the Galata Bridge. It showed clearly that Palestine is not alone,” he said.
He stressed that Türkiye’s backing for Gaza and the Palestinian people will continue, both through national efforts and in coordination with other countries across the Islamic world.
“We have not abandoned Gaza or Palestine, nor will we ever,” Erdogan added.
Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan strongly criticized Israel’s ongoing military campaign, pointing in particular to the suffering of civilians and children forced to live in dire conditions.
“The suffering of children living in makeshift tents amid wind, rain and mud will not go unanswered, and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will not escape accountability,” he said.
He also highlighted persistent barriers to humanitarian aid, including restrictions that prevent the delivery of temporary shelter materials into Gaza. Despite these obstacles, Erdogan said Türkiye remains committed to using every available avenue to assist Palestinians and ease their hardship.
Turning to the war in Ukraine, Erdogan said Türkiye continues to maintain active diplomatic communication with all parties involved, including Russia, Ukraine, and Western nations, as stated by officials.
He also noted that a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris next week. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the gathering on Türkiye’s behalf, according to reports.
Erdogan concluded by emphasizing that diplomatic initiatives will remain ongoing, with upcoming international engagements — including his planned conversation with Trump — forming part of Ankara’s continued efforts to address both the Ukraine war and the crisis in Gaza.
