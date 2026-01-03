Air India Gets Legal Warning From Transport Canada After Pilot Found Tipsy Before Duty - What Did It Say?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India has received a legal warning from Transport Canada, soon after one of its pilot was found tipsy and unfit for duty during pre-flight preparations at Vancouver International Airport.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the transportation agency of the Canadian government warned Air India that its flight authorisation may be revoked if it did not comply with rules about alcohol consumption.

The incident occurred on December 23 and led to the pilot being arrested by local authorities.

Here is what Transport Canada said in its letter.

What did Transport Canada tell Air India?

According to the warning issued by Transport Canada, it was informed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on 23 December, 2025,that the pilot in question was under the influence of alcohol when he reported for duty for Air India flight AI186. He was deemed unfit for duty by the police, according to the letter dated 24 December.

The letter, making rounds on social media, further said that RCMP performed two breathalyser tests at the Vancouver International Airport and confirmed the allegation, after which he was asked to leave the aircraft.

Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter making rounds on social media.

“This incident indicates a contravention of Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARS) 602.02 by the Operator and the Crew Member, and CARs 602.03 by the Crew Member, as well as condition (g) outlined in Air India's Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC #1946) issued by Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA,” the alleged letter says.

Transport Canada confirmed that it has formally engaged both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken, according to a report by ANI. It also emphasised that the authority remains committed to taking immediate and necessary action if any safety risks are identified.

The authority has asked Air India to reach it with a response by 26 January outlining its finding and the measures it implemented or undertook.

“Non-compliance with these regulations may result in the suspension or cancellation of a Canadian Aviation Document under the Aeronautics Act,” it said.

In a statement, Transport Canada reiterated that Canadian aviation regulations strictly prohibit pilots and other crew members from performing duties within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or while under its influence.

Air India's statement

According to a report by AP, a Vancouver Airport spokesperson said that the pilot had been preparing for Air India's scheduled daily flight to Delhi but it was delayed for several hours before it could depart safely.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 that AI186 on 23 December was scheduled to depart at 3 pm but did not leave YVR until 10:02 pm.

Air India said its Vancouver to Delhi flight experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. The airline stated that Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, after which the crew member was taken for further inquiry.

“In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities,” an Air India spokesperson said.