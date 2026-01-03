Maryam Simpson Urges Marketers To Slow Down And Build Smarter

Marketing leader calls for more sustainable strategy and fewer shortcuts in the race for brand growth

Award-winning marketing strategist Maryam Simpson is speaking out about the growing need for sustainable, long-term thinking in the marketing world. Drawing from more than a decade of experience across agencies and mission-driven brands, Simpson is encouraging professionals across the industry to rethink how-and why-they work.







“We've created a culture where speed is valued more than clarity,” says Simpson.“But real strategy takes time. Slowing down is how you get better, not how you fall behind.”

Her message comes at a time when burnout is rising in the marketing and communications field. According to a 2023 Marketing Week career survey, over 69% of marketers report feeling consistently overwhelmed, with many citing unrealistic expectations and constant performance pressure.

Simpson believes this mindset shift is not only possible-but urgently needed.

A Different Path to Results

Maryam Simpson is not new to high-stakes work. At BrightLeaf Media Group, she led a campaign that tripled monthly sales for a skincare client and improved SEO traffic by over 200% for a regional brand. She now works at EverNova, a sustainability-focused consumer brand, where she helps connect data-driven insights with purpose-driven messaging.

Still, her approach has remained consistent.

“It's easy to get caught up in noise,” Simpson says.“But you get better outcomes when you pause, ask the right questions, and build around what your audience truly needs.”

Her philosophy is rooted in consistency, care, and strategic patience -a rare mix in a field often obsessed with trends.

Why the Pressure to Perform is Hurting Results

In recent years, marketers have been pushed to do more with less: more channels, more content, more reporting-all while chasing tighter deadlines. But this constant sprint can lead to short-sighted decisions, campaign fatigue, and creative burnout.

Simpson warns that rushing through strategy often leads to shallow campaigns that don't connect with real people.

“You might hit short-term numbers,” she explains.“But if no one remembers what you stood for, what's the point?”

She advocates for better planning, sharper insights, and room to think-especially during early campaign phases.

Empowering Individuals to Reclaim Control

Simpson's advice doesn't stop at companies. She believes individual marketers can take small, meaningful steps to protect their time, focus, and creativity.

Her recommendations include:



Saying no to reactive projects that don't fit the strategy



Blocking out time for deep thinking each week



Reviewing campaign goals before jumping into execution



Defining clear success metrics tied to audience impact-not just volume

Creating“pause points” in timelines for team reflection



“We don't have to work faster to be valuable,” she says.“We have to work smarter-and with purpose.”

A Leadership Style That Sticks

Throughout her career, Simpson has earned a reputation for thoughtful leadership. She was named one of NJ AdWeek's Top 30 Under 30 in 2020 and received the Best Social Media Campaign award in 2021. In 2023, she was a featured speaker at the Women in Digital Marketing Summit.

She also mentors up-and-coming marketers, often reminding them that it's okay to grow slow and stay grounded.

“Some of the best careers-and best brands-are built gradually,” she says.“That doesn't make them weaker. It makes them stronger.”

About Maryam Simpson

Maryam Simpson is a marketing strategist based in Hoboken, New Jersey. She holds a B.S. in Marketing and Communications from Rutgers University and a Digital Marketing Certificate from NYU. She has worked in finance, healthcare, retail, and sustainability sectors, with a focus on brand development, content strategy, and customer-centered growth.

She also runs The Urban Lens, a photo and travel blog, and volunteers with Girls Who Code NJ and Habitat for Humanity Hudson County.

Call to Action

If you're a marketer, manager, or creative professional, take one hour this week to slow down. Revisit your goals. Ask better questions. Make space for thought before action.

As Simpson puts it:

“You don't need to move fast to grow. You need to move with intention.”

