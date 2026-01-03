Pastor Bob Griffith Virginia On Why Churches Struggle With Foster Care Engagement

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Pastor Bob Griffith, Virginia, has spent years studying a problem every county in the country struggles to address: Foster Care. Local government agencies need volunteer families to open their home to children and provide a safe place for them until the goal of reunification can be accomplished. Churches are one group strongly positioned to help. They have a theological mandate to care for those in need but according to Griffith, only an estimated 1% of the average congregation is currently doing something to help. Foster care and adoption ministry often receive strong verbal support from faith communities, yet sustained participation often stays low. As a pastor, professor, and nonprofit founder, Griffith has examined why good intentions sometimes fail to translate into action.

Griffith's work focuses on patterns he has observed across congregations in Virginia and beyond. Churches often express concern for vulnerable children. Fewer develop systems that support foster families long term. According to Griffith, the gap stems less from apathy and more from fear, inaccurate assumptions, and a lack of structure.

“Most churches do not lack compassion,” said Griffith.“They lack clarity. People want to help, but they do not know what helping in this area looks like in practice.”

Griffith points to three consistent barriers. The first involves perceived complexity. Foster care can, at first look, feel overwhelming to some individuals and church leaders alike. Requirements, training, and coordination with agencies can leave volunteers with various questions to answer before they start. Without guidance, many step back and wait.

The second barrier involves the perception of time required. Churches rely on attendees that may feel their busy lives don't allow the time needed to make the desired impact. To some, foster care support can feel like another task added to full calendars. When no shared system of support exists, burnout can follow.

The third barrier involves church leadership framing. Foster care can often appear as a niche ministry instead of the core responsibility it truly is theologically. When leaders present it as optional, engagement stays limited.

Griffith's perspective comes from direct experience. He has served as lead pastor of Christ Chapel Church in the Washington, DC suburbs and as executive pastor of a multi-site church in the Midwest. He has also taught practical theology and leadership studies at Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida, where he works with emerging pastors.

In classrooms and churches, Griffith noticed the same pattern. When foster care appears disconnected from everyday church life, participation stalls. When leaders integrate it into discipleship, engagement grows.

“People often respond to responsibility in relationship to the church leadership priorities,” Griffith said.“They disengage when leaders see foster care ministry as something extra.”

His research draws from scripture, pastoral practice, and nonprofit operations. He references James 1:27 and Isaiah 1 as texts often quoted but rarely operationalized. Churches almost always agree with the message. They simply struggle with execution.

Griffith acknowledges that not every family is able to foster a child today. He rejects pressure driven messaging. Instead, he advocates for layered involvement. Meal coordination. Notes of encouragement. Purchasing Supplies. Childcare. Advocacy. Foster Family Appreciation. Financial support. Each role encourages foster parents and allows for everyone to do something to help.

Griffith founded 1Hope Together to address these gaps. The nonprofit works with churches to design repeatable support systems. Similarly, another organization he recommends is . This organization helps leaders plan roles, training, and partnerships with agencies no matter what size of church they are. Everyone can do something.

His approach has gained national attention. His advocacy has appeared in Outreach Magazine, on K Love radio, and on the floor of the U.S. Congress. Yet Griffith remains focused on local outcomes.

“Foster care only works when communities show up consistently,” he said.“It takes guidance, a customized plan, and a structure that lasts.”

Griffith also reflects on his own hesitation. He did not say yes immediately when first considering helping in foster care ministry. He questioned feasibility. He sought guidance from other leaders and his faith for confirmation. That process shaped his leadership philosophy.

“When leaders admit uncertainty but still take action to help, it brings authenticity to the cause.” he said.

Griffith recently released Fostering Jesus, a book rooted in these observations. While the book does provide theological grounding, its core message aligns with how everyone can do something when we work together. Churches must start with awareness and then move to action through planning.

Griffith continues to advise churches in Virginia and across the country. His focus remains narrow and practical. Remove confusion. Share responsibility. Normalize long term support.

“People care more about helping children in foster care than we think, 38% of the average congregation reports wanting to do something to help foster children, they just don't know how.” Griffith said.“They need a path forward from their Church leadership.”

For more information on how churches can help, book a speaking event, or purchase copies of his book, visit FosteringJesus.