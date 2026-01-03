Zelensky Announces Changes In Military Education

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his nightly video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There will also be changes in military training. Training must learn the lessons of this war directly from the front, and everyone who trains Ukrainian warriors must understand firsthand what war truly is," Zelensky said.

He also noted that Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, who himself commanded combat units, will, in the coming days, communicate with Ukrainian combat brigades to determine which decisions can strengthen Ukraine's positions.

On January 2, Zelensky heard a report from Palisa, which, among other things, addressed the implementation of necessary changes in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.