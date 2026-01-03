Zelensky Announces Changes In Military Education
"There will also be changes in military training. Training must learn the lessons of this war directly from the front, and everyone who trains Ukrainian warriors must understand firsthand what war truly is," Zelensky said.
He also noted that Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, who himself commanded combat units, will, in the coming days, communicate with Ukrainian combat brigades to determine which decisions can strengthen Ukraine's positions.Read also: Zelensky proposes Fedorov as new Minister of Defense
On January 2, Zelensky heard a report from Palisa, which, among other things, addressed the implementation of necessary changes in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
