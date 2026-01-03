Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Two Russian Tanks With Drones On Kursk Axis
"First, the equipment was hit, and then each tank got its own additional 'fireworks' – one more strike by FPV drones," the Ukrainian fighters said.
On New Year's night, Ukrainian drones struck ten Russian military and infrastructure targets.
