Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Two Russian Tanks With Drones On Kursk Axis

Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Two Russian Tanks With Drones On Kursk Axis


2026-01-03 01:03:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

"First, the equipment was hit, and then each tank got its own additional 'fireworks' – one more strike by FPV drones," the Ukrainian fighters said.

On New Year's night, Ukrainian drones struck ten Russian military and infrastructure targets.

Photo for illustration purposes

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

MENAFN03012026000193011044ID1110549990



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search