Investment Superpowers: 10 Best Comics To Invest In 2026 Right Now

The Tomb of Dracula was a horror comic in the 1970s that featured a rotating cast of characters that attempted to hunt and kill Dracula. Blade first appeared in issue in issue #10, became popular, and later appeared in his own series.

You know the name Blade because Academy Award Winner Mahershala Ali was cast as Blade in 2019 when he was 45-years old. The film has been in development hell and unproduced ever since. Ali appeared as Blade in a end-credits voiceover scene in 2021's Eternals. Wesley Snipes appeared as the Blade again in the recent blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine.

Blade is a hot IP commodity and his first comic appearance is going to rise in value whenever Disney rollouts a new Blade film. A CGC 9.2 copy of this comic is worth $2,200. I'd get it now if I were you. This comic historically retains its value and we have to get a new Blade film sooner or later.

Get the facsimilie version of this comic on Kindle for $3.99.

8. Fantastic Four #48 (1966) Marvel

Galactus is a cosmic entity that consumes planets and celestial bodies for sustenance.

A copy of this comic with an 9.2 CGC grade is worth $6,000. This comic is well-known for maintaining its collectibles market value.

9. Uncanny X-Men #266 (1990) Marvel

Channing Tatum has been trying unsuccessfully to make a Gambit film for over 20 years. He finally appeared as the mutant in Deadpool and Wolverine to raving fan reviews. Gambit is a mutant who can charge objects with kinetic energy and explosively discharge the energy by hurling the charged object.

A CGC 9.8 copy of this comic, Gambit's first appearance, is worth $445. This is a worthy investment to get now.

10. X-Men #1 (1963) Marvel

With the back-to-back successes of the animated series X-Men '97, Deadpool and Wolverine, and the introduction of adamantium in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World the X-Men are primed to become big players in the MCU in the next decade. They may even become the“Avengers” style centric team of a new MCU-era.

This comic, which features the first appearance of the team, is worth $17,000 with a CGC grade of 6.0. This is a good investment to make as the X-Men are gradually introduced to the MCU within the next 15 years. Also, Hugh Jackman is coming back as Logan until 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars at the very least.

While you consider your investment options, why not get a physical facsimile of this issue? Get it for only $25 on Amazon.

Remember, never invest in comic books as collectibles on a whim. Start learning about the comics you invest in and consult with comic book experts. Visit a comic book store or look up the value of comic books online.

Start connections with experts, fans, and collectors to develop a network of potential buyers. No one gets rich quick via comic book collectibles, so always understand that this a long-term investment play. At the very least, consider buying the facsimilie digital versions of the comics on this list to get an idea of the comic's worth as a collectible.

