Investment Superpowers: 10 Best Comics To Invest In 2026 Right Now
The Tomb of Dracula was a horror comic in the 1970s that featured a rotating cast of characters that attempted to hunt and kill Dracula. Blade first appeared in issue in issue #10, became popular, and later appeared in his own series.
You know the name Blade because Academy Award Winner Mahershala Ali was cast as Blade in 2019 when he was 45-years old. The film has been in development hell and unproduced ever since. Ali appeared as Blade in a end-credits voiceover scene in 2021's Eternals. Wesley Snipes appeared as the Blade again in the recent blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine.
Blade is a hot IP commodity and his first comic appearance is going to rise in value whenever Disney rollouts a new Blade film. A CGC 9.2 copy of this comic is worth $2,200. I'd get it now if I were you. This comic historically retains its value and we have to get a new Blade film sooner or later.
Get the facsimilie version of this comic on Kindle for $3.99.8. Fantastic Four #48 (1966) Marvel
Image source: Amazon
Galactus is a cosmic entity that consumes planets and celestial bodies for sustenance. The character first appeared in 2007' s="" Fantastic="" Four:="" Rise="" of="" the="" Silver="" Surfer="" character="" as="" a="" sentient="" cloud="" enveloping="" the="" Earth.="" A="" comics-accurate="" version="" of="" the="" character="" recently="" made="" its="" debut="" in="" 2025's="" Fantastic="" Four:="" First="" />
A copy of this comic with an 9.2 CGC grade is worth $6,000. This comic is well-known for maintaining its collectibles market value. Get the Kindle version of this comic for only 99 cents.9. Uncanny X-Men #266 (1990) Marvel
Image source: Amazon
Channing Tatum has been trying unsuccessfully to make a Gambit film for over 20 years. He finally appeared as the mutant in Deadpool and Wolverine to raving fan reviews. Gambit is a mutant who can charge objects with kinetic energy and explosively discharge the energy by hurling the charged object.
A CGC 9.8 copy of this comic, Gambit's first appearance, is worth $445. This is a worthy investment to get now. Buy the Kindle version of this comic now for $3.99.10. X-Men #1 (1963) Marvel
Image source: Amazon
With the back-to-back successes of the animated series X-Men '97, Deadpool and Wolverine, and the introduction of adamantium in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World the X-Men are primed to become big players in the MCU in the next decade. They may even become the“Avengers” style centric team of a new MCU-era.
This comic, which features the first appearance of the team, is worth $17,000 with a CGC grade of 6.0. This is a good investment to make as the X-Men are gradually introduced to the MCU within the next 15 years. Also, Hugh Jackman is coming back as Logan until 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars at the very least.
While you consider your investment options, why not get a physical facsimile of this issue? Get it for only $25 on Amazon.10 Best Comics to Invest in 2026
Remember, never invest in comic books as collectibles on a whim. Start learning about the comics you invest in and consult with comic book experts. Visit a comic book store or look up the value of comic books online.
Start connections with experts, fans, and collectors to develop a network of potential buyers. No one gets rich quick via comic book collectibles, so always understand that this a long-term investment play. At the very least, consider buying the facsimilie digital versions of the comics on this list to get an idea of the comic's worth as a collectible.
Read More
This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment