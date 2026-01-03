Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Keep Your Comics Pristine: The 4 Best Mylar Comic Book Bags

Keep Your Comics Pristine: The 4 Best Mylar Comic Book Bags


2026-01-03 12:31:41
E-Gerber's Mylite bags are designed to house Bronze Age and Modern Age comic books. The manufacturer claims that its Mylar has one-third the tensile strength of steel. E-Gerber also states that its Mylar completely stops paper deterioration if you seal it properly.

Here is the product's dimensions: 7 1/4′′ x 10 1/2′′ Inches.

Get a 50-pack now for $17.19 at Amazon.

The Best Mylar Comic Book Bags

Mylar comic book bags are pricey. The items featured on this list are affordable, but Mylar is always more expensive than polypropylene sleeves.

Unless you have the cash to spare, you may want to strategically decide which of your comic books are valuable enough to store in Mylar. You can use polypropylene comic book sleeves for the rest.

You may want to inventory your comics, identify the most valuable ones, and place those in the pricier Mylar sleeves.

