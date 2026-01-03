403
European Markets Show Mixed Closing
(MENAFN) European equities finished midweek with a mixed performance, despite major benchmarks across the continent recording notable yearly gains.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.08%, or 0.5 points, finishing at 592.28. Over the course of 2025, the index climbed almost 16%.
In the UK, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.09% to close the year at 9,931.38, though it posted a 21.5% increase throughout the year. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.23% to 8,149.5, while still rising 10.4% during 2025.
Spain’s IBEX 35 also fell 0.27%, ending the session at 17,307.8 points, despite a strong 49.3% surge across the year.
Conversely, Germany’s DAX 40 advanced 0.57% to finish at 24,490.41 points, achieving a 22.3% gain in 2025. Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.14% to close at 44,944.54, recording a 3.66% increase for the year.
Meanwhile, defense shares continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, with Saab, Renk, and Rheinmetall all climbing between 2% and 3%. This boost pushed their annual gains to a range of 130% to 193%.
