Women's Tennis Doesn't Need 'Battle Of Sexes,' Says Iga Swiatek

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek dismissed the significance of the "Battle of the Sexes" event, which was heavily promoted during the 1973 tour, and stated that it represented only half of the overall women's tennis.

Swiatek said that while many view it as one of the top events in tennis history, on a global scale, women in tennis have nothing to prove and should not be measured against men's tennis when being compared to it.

“I haven't watched because I don't watch stuff like that,” Swiatek said during press conference.“I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics.”

Swiatek, currently ranked No. 2 in the world and participating in the United Cup in Sydney this week, said the mixed team event was a far more meaningful way to celebrate women's tennis. The match between Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 in women's singles tennis, and Nick Kyrgios, the Australian entertainer, has been compared to the famous battle between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973.

Kyrgios defeated Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 by reducing the size of his side of the court by nine per cent to nullify Sabalenka's strength, speed and elevation advantage; however, Swiatek did not feel that any such comparison could be made. Swiatek remarked that the context that made the 1973 match era-defining is no longer relevant. Women's Tennis is now a legitimate global professional sport.

“I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in '73. That's it,” she said.“There were no more similarities because I feel like women's tennis stands on its own right now. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis. Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition.”

As she prepares for the Australian Open this month, the only Grand Slam title she has not won, she believes that modern formats such as the United Cup more accurately reflect the state of the game today.

“I think actually events like this one, United Cup, brings tennis together, and WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement,” she said.“Seeing also singles players that usually don't have space to play mixed doubles together, playing these kinds of matches, I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better.”