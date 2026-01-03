403
UN Chief Voices Alarm Over Israel’s Suspension of NGOs
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the Israeli authorities’ decision to halt the activities of several international non-governmental organizations in the occupied Palestinian territory, his spokesperson reported on Friday.
Guterres "calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire," stated the UN chief’s representative Stephane Dujarric in a formal announcement.
This development comes after prior Israeli limitations that have obstructed the delivery of vital supplies into Gaza, such as food, medical assistance, hygiene products, and shelter provisions.
"This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," Dujarric added.
Guterres emphasized that, according to international humanitarian law, Israel is obliged to permit and support the "rapid and unimpeded passage" of humanitarian aid to all civilians in need.
"He reiterates that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and in line with humanitarian principles," the statement concluded.
