403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNIFIL Reports Israeli Fire Targeting Peacekeepers Near Blue Line
(MENAFN) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated that its peacekeeping personnel were subjected to small arms and machine-gun fire close to Kafer Shouba in southern Lebanon on Friday. The mission confirmed that the gunfire originated from Israeli positions south of the Blue Line.
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL noted in an official statement.
It further indicated that "less than twenty minutes later, peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately fifty meters from them."
While confirming that "there was no damage or injury in either case," UNIFIL reiterated that the shots were fired from an Israeli military "position south of the Blue Line in both cases," and added that the mission had issued a "stop fire" request via liaison channels.
The force also emphasized that it had planned the patrols in coordination with the relevant authorities, stating: "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," UNIFIL said, underscoring that "attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701."
The mission also urged the Israeli military "to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL noted in an official statement.
It further indicated that "less than twenty minutes later, peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately fifty meters from them."
While confirming that "there was no damage or injury in either case," UNIFIL reiterated that the shots were fired from an Israeli military "position south of the Blue Line in both cases," and added that the mission had issued a "stop fire" request via liaison channels.
The force also emphasized that it had planned the patrols in coordination with the relevant authorities, stating: "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," UNIFIL said, underscoring that "attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701."
The mission also urged the Israeli military "to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment