403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Israel’s Deregistration Moves Threaten Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday cautioned that Israel's latest deregistration actions targeting international charities could jeopardize essential humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, as severe winter storms exacerbate the struggles of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
In a release, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that "humanitarians in Gaza continue to help the most vulnerable families as harsh winter conditions leave hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggling in makeshift tents damaged by rain, wind and seawater waves or war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse."
OCHA highlighted that, although aid partners have provided thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins and other relief supplies throughout the territory since the ceasefire, the effects of stormy weather have intensified the already enormous needs.
"Partners estimate that more than one million people, or every other person in Gaza, still urgently need shelter assistance," the agency added.
At the same time, over 50 international NGOs warned that Israel's recent deregistration measures could "impede critical humanitarian action" throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.
Underscoring the importance of these organizations, OCHA stressed that the "UN's international NGO partners are humanitarian lifelines."
In a release, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that "humanitarians in Gaza continue to help the most vulnerable families as harsh winter conditions leave hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggling in makeshift tents damaged by rain, wind and seawater waves or war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse."
OCHA highlighted that, although aid partners have provided thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins and other relief supplies throughout the territory since the ceasefire, the effects of stormy weather have intensified the already enormous needs.
"Partners estimate that more than one million people, or every other person in Gaza, still urgently need shelter assistance," the agency added.
At the same time, over 50 international NGOs warned that Israel's recent deregistration measures could "impede critical humanitarian action" throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.
Underscoring the importance of these organizations, OCHA stressed that the "UN's international NGO partners are humanitarian lifelines."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment