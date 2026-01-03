403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Angelina Jolie Reaffirms Support for Palestinians During Rafah Visit
(MENAFN) US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie reaffirmed her backing for Palestinians on Friday during a trip to Egypt’s Arish city and the Rafah border crossing. During the visit, she observed critical locations connected to humanitarian relief efforts for Gaza.
Jolie expressed that she was “honored” to meet humanitarian aid volunteers at the crossing. She was accompanied by a US delegation and received a warm welcome from both former and current officials, as reported by a newspaper.
An Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer informed the Oscar-winning actress and former UN Special Envoy for Refugees that thousands of aid trucks are currently stationed at the crossing, ready to deliver crucial assistance to Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.
Throughout her visit, Jolie, 50, toured significant sites across the governorate, inspecting logistics warehouses intended to support Palestinians in Gaza and reviewing Egypt’s initiatives to receive and distribute humanitarian aid effectively.
The actress also reportedly revealed plans to establish a relief village for orphaned children in Gaza. This initiative aims to provide a secure environment for youngsters who have lost family members in Israeli attacks.
She emphasized that the project would supply shelter, medical care, education, and psychological support, underlining that Gaza’s children are entitled to life and hope “like all children worldwide.”
Jolie expressed that she was “honored” to meet humanitarian aid volunteers at the crossing. She was accompanied by a US delegation and received a warm welcome from both former and current officials, as reported by a newspaper.
An Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer informed the Oscar-winning actress and former UN Special Envoy for Refugees that thousands of aid trucks are currently stationed at the crossing, ready to deliver crucial assistance to Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.
Throughout her visit, Jolie, 50, toured significant sites across the governorate, inspecting logistics warehouses intended to support Palestinians in Gaza and reviewing Egypt’s initiatives to receive and distribute humanitarian aid effectively.
The actress also reportedly revealed plans to establish a relief village for orphaned children in Gaza. This initiative aims to provide a secure environment for youngsters who have lost family members in Israeli attacks.
She emphasized that the project would supply shelter, medical care, education, and psychological support, underlining that Gaza’s children are entitled to life and hope “like all children worldwide.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment