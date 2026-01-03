403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Proposed As Vice President Of Film Federation Of India At FFI Meeting In Goa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Goa: The name of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, was formally proposed for the post of Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI) during the recent meeting of FFI held in Goa. The proposal was made by Mr. Sakshi Mehra of the Motion Picture Association, marking a significant moment for the Indian film fraternity.
While proposing his name, Sakshi Mehra expressed strong confidence in Dr. Marwah's leadership and vision. She stated that Dr. Sandeep Marwah would bring renewed energy, innovation, and global perspective to the Film Federation of India and would prove to be a valuable asset to the country's largest and most influential organization representing Indian cinema. She emphasized that his dynamic approach and decades of experience would further strengthen FFI's role at national and international levels.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a globally recognized media personality, an eleven-times World Record holder, and a pioneer in the media, entertainment, and education sectors. His immense contribution to the growth of cinema, television, media education, cultural diplomacy, and international collaborations is widely acknowledged and cannot be confined to a few words. Through institutions like Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT, he has played a transformative role in nurturing talent and promoting Indian cinema across the world.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah thanked Sakshi Mehra, the Motion Picture Association, and the members of the Film Federation of India for their trust and confidence. He assured the fraternity of his sincere, transparent, and dedicated cooperation, reaffirming his commitment to work for the progress, unity, and global recognition of Indian cinema under the banner of FFI.
