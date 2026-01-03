Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall Likely In THESE Districts Of Delta And South Tamil Nadu

A low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, bringing chances of heavy rain to Delta and southern districts, while southern Tamil Nadu could see light showers today.

As the northeast monsoon ends, Tamil Nadu faces severe cold, with people avoiding early mornings and nights. Dense fog lingers until 10 AM, while heavy rain in Tenkasi, Nellai, Theni, and Nilgiris forced a ban on bathing at Courtallam Falls.

A new low-pressure area may form in the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka on the 10th, bringing heavy rain to Delta and southern districts from the 10th to 12th, though it's unlikely to become a cyclone.

An atmospheric circulation over Tamil Nadu and another near Sri Lanka may bring light to moderate rain to southern Tamil Nadu today, while northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal stay dry, with early morning light fog likely.

Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Light fog may appear in some places in the early morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C, and the minimum will be around 23°C.