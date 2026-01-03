Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Says All Options On Table For Sydney Test XI
"Nah, haven't had a chance to look at the wicket this morning, so all options are on the table currently. Yeah, obviously hasn't had a great deal of sunlight, so yeah, need to check it out, see what it looks like. It still looked pretty green yesterday, so yeah, we need another look at it," Smith said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
Smith said team selection will depend on the pitch, with Australia considering various combinations, including different all-rounder and spin options. "Could play a couple of all-rounders. Could play a spinner. Could play no spinner. We'll figure it out once we see the surface and see which way we want to go about it," Smith said.
"No-one's locked in yet. As I said before, we haven't picked a team. There's 13 or 14 guys on the table and we want to see that we can see how we match up against that," Smith added.
Aiming for series win after MCG loss
Australia faced a four-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reflecting on the loss, Smith said, "It was disappointing last week to go down. We were outplayed at the back end of that game. So yeah, hopefully we can turn it around here, win this series 4-1, and now more importantly, I suppose, just win a Test in the Test Championship cycle."(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
