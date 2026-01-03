Shark Tank India Season 5: Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal And More Meet All Sharks & Their Net Worth

Shark Tank India Season 5 will premiere on January 5, 2026. Here's the whole list of 'Sharks', with their brands, net worth, new investors, and where to watch the show online and on television.

The business reality program Shark Tank India is scheduled to return with a new season. Season 5 will include the original 'Sharks' lineup - Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Amit Jain - as well as new names joining the panel to invest in some of the country's most sought-after firms.

So, who are the new 'Sharks'? What has been their entrepreneurial experience? What's their net worth? When and where can you see the show? What can spectators anticipate from the upcoming season? Let's take a deep dive to find out the answers to these questions.

Shark Tank India Season 5 will premiere on January 5, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and streamed on SonyLIV for audiences throughout the country. The program will follow the classic formula, with the creators shortlisting a small selection of startups after repeated screening rounds to present their ideas to the 'Sharks'. Only a small number of these proposals make it to television. The season will once again feature startups fighting for funding, mentoring, and strategic advice from a panel of experienced investors and business executives.

The Net Worth of 'Sharks':

Anupam Mittal He founded and directs Shaadi. Anupam has been a part of Shark Tank India from its first season and has remained one of the primary 'Sharks' in seasons 2, 3, and 4. MoneyMint estimates his net worth at roughly Rs 185 crore.

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a core member of the Shark Tank India panel. Her net worth is roughly Rs 640 crore.

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. Aman has been with the program since Season 1 and is one of its most popular 'Sharks'. His net worth is estimated at Rs 720 crore.

Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. Her net worth is estimated to be over Rs 300 crore.

Peyush Bansal is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. Peyush's net worth is estimated at Rs 610 crore.

Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital. His net worth is estimated at Rs 900 crore. Kunal is a relatively new 'Shark' who has been with the program since Season 4.

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and Group CEO of OYO. Ritesh Agarwal is the panel's wealthiest 'Shark', with an estimated net worth of Rs 16,000 crore.

Viraj Bahl is Veeba Consumer Products' founder and managing director. His net worth is reported to be between Rs 200 and Rs 300 crores. Like Kunal, he entered Shark Tank India in Season 4.

Amit Jain has been with the program since Season 2 and will remain until Season 3. Amit is the co-founder and CEO of both CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. With a net worth of around Rs 2,900 crore, he is the second richest 'Shark' on the panel.

Varun Alagh: He is the CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and several other businesses. He is also the spouse of Mamaearth's co-founder, Ghazal Alagh. According to Business Outreach magazine, his net worth is estimated at Rs 5,900 crore, which is strongly related to his ownership in the firm.

Mohit Yadav is the co-founder of the skincare company Minimalist. While his personal net worth is not publicly reported, the acquisition of Minimalist by Hindustan Unilever (HUL) for Rs 2,955 crore in early 2025 indicates that the co-founder received a lump sum payment as a result of the landmark transaction.

Shaily Mehrotra is the CEO of Fixderma India. Although Shaily's personal net worth is unknown, the firm is estimated to be valued over Rs 187 crore in 2025, and she has a large part in it.

Hardik Kothiya is the creator of Rayzon Solar. Hardik achieved early success in the renewable energy field and went on to become one of India's youngest billionaires, with a net worth of around Rs 3,970 crore, according to The Economic Times.

Kanika Tekriwal is the creator of JetSetGo Aviation, which has built India's top private jet marketplace. Her net worth is believed to be about Rs 420 crore.

Pratham Mittal is the founder of the Masters' Union and Tetr College of Business. His net worth has not been made public.