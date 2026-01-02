403
Athens, Nicosia Get Accused of Supporting Netanyahu’s Agenda
(MENAFN) A veteran Greek journalist has criticized Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, claiming they are acting in favor of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a trilateral summit held earlier this week.
The meeting in West Jerusalem on Monday brought together Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides. Reports indicate that “defense cooperation” between the nations was a major topic of discussion.
In an interview with a news agency, journalist John Kountouris stated that the summit illustrated how both Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration are aligning themselves with Netanyahu’s political objectives.
“Unfortunately, both Greece and (Greek) Cyprus are serving this dictator and his interests in line with the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ project,” Kountouris remarked, referring to Netanyahu. He further criticized Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel, calling it based on “false and misleading assumptions.” While energy cooperation was cited as the official reason for the trip, Kountouris argued that the underlying aim was connected to Israel’s broader “imperialist agenda” in the Middle East and Europe.
Kountouris added that instead of condemning Israel for what he described as actions intended to destroy Palestinians and measures amounting to genocide, Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration are effectively rewarding Israel through such deals.
