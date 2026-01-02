403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guinea’s Electoral Body Proclaims Doumbouya Victorious
(MENAFN) Guinea's electoral commission provisionally announced that incumbent Mamady Doumbouya secured victory in the Dec. 28 presidential election on Tuesday night, awarding him an overwhelming 86.72% of valid votes in the initial round.
The declaration was delivered by Djenabou Toure, director of the General Directorate of Elections, just 48 hours after the polls closed. This vote concludes the military transition period initiated after Doumbouya's 2021 coup against former President Alpha Conde.
Based on official data from the aggregation, verification, and compilation of polling station reports, the election spanned the entire national territory as well as international constituencies. A total of 16,730 voting centers and 23,673 polling stations were set up for the process.
Of these stations, 23,398 were accounted for, reflecting a processing rate of 98.84%.
Among the 6,768,458 registered voters, 5,608,520 cast ballots — comprising 5,448,191 listed on voter rolls and 160,329 through derogation — resulting in a turnout of 80.95%, which electoral officials described as "high."
The election recorded 310,589 null votes, with the valid ballots totaling 5,297,931, equivalent to 94.46% of all votes cast.
The declaration was delivered by Djenabou Toure, director of the General Directorate of Elections, just 48 hours after the polls closed. This vote concludes the military transition period initiated after Doumbouya's 2021 coup against former President Alpha Conde.
Based on official data from the aggregation, verification, and compilation of polling station reports, the election spanned the entire national territory as well as international constituencies. A total of 16,730 voting centers and 23,673 polling stations were set up for the process.
Of these stations, 23,398 were accounted for, reflecting a processing rate of 98.84%.
Among the 6,768,458 registered voters, 5,608,520 cast ballots — comprising 5,448,191 listed on voter rolls and 160,329 through derogation — resulting in a turnout of 80.95%, which electoral officials described as "high."
The election recorded 310,589 null votes, with the valid ballots totaling 5,297,931, equivalent to 94.46% of all votes cast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment