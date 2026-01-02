Mulino Promises Funding To The Panama Workers And Addresses The Future Of The Mine

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, delivered his second message to the Nation on the morning of Friday, January 2nd, before the plenary of the National Assembly (AN), in which he addressed key issues such as housing, security, migration, economy and justice. Among his announcements, Mulino addressed the issue of the mine, noting that determining its future requires waiting for the corresponding processes to conclude. He indicated that, once these processes are complete, the nation will be informed of the path that will be taken, emphasizing that a decision of such importance will not be made hastily.

He highlighted a commitment to facilitating access to mortgage financing for construction workers who have historically had difficulty obtaining credit, with the goal of enabling them to own their own homes. On the other hand, the president clarified that a consensus could not be reached with the administration of the University of Panama regarding the construction of the University City project. In his address, he also highlighted the 99% reduction in irregular migration through the Darién jungle, the financial rescue of the Social Security Fund, the containment of the fiscal deficit, and a stronger security policy against organized crime.

During his speech, Mulino harshly criticized the judicial system and previous governments, pointing out deficiencies in areas such as health, economic growth, and the management of public funds. In his message, the president also addressed the criticism he has faced. “For the first time in years, and I say this with humility, Panama has an authentic, direct, and transparent president,” the president stated, while emphasizing his firm character. “As you can see, I am made of tough wood... Chiriquí wood, which has the same resistance to receive hard blows as it does to return them,” he said.

