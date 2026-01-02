Mulino Promises Funding To The Panama Workers And Addresses The Future Of The Mine -
He highlighted a commitment to facilitating access to mortgage financing for construction workers who have historically had difficulty obtaining credit, with the goal of enabling them to own their own homes. On the other hand, the president clarified that a consensus could not be reached with the administration of the University of Panama regarding the construction of the University City project. In his address, he also highlighted the 99% reduction in irregular migration through the Darién jungle, the financial rescue of the Social Security Fund, the containment of the fiscal deficit, and a stronger security policy against organized crime.
During his speech, Mulino harshly criticized the judicial system and previous governments, pointing out deficiencies in areas such as health, economic growth, and the management of public funds. In his message, the president also addressed the criticism he has faced. “For the first time in years, and I say this with humility, Panama has an authentic, direct, and transparent president,” the president stated, while emphasizing his firm character. “As you can see, I am made of tough wood... Chiriquí wood, which has the same resistance to receive hard blows as it does to return them,” he said.
Panamanian Government Authorizes Export of Rock Material without Reactivating the Donoso Mine
This is rock material extracted before the mine's closure, and its lack of proper handling could pose an environmental risk, President José Raúl Mulino stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment