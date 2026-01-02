From Ghost Mines To Geophysical Clarity: How Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) Is Reframing Nevada Titan's Copper-Gold Potential

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) and may include paid advertising.



At Nevada Titan, high-resolution drone magnetics identified eight discrete subsurface targets across the Nevada Titan project, confirming a vertically developed mineral system

A steeply oriented Pipe Target aligns surface geology, magnetic anomalies, and skarn-related mineralogy, strengthening the case for a porphyry copper source at depth Fairchild's recent OTCQB uplisting expands U.S. market visibility as the company advances toward drill readiness

For much of mining history, districts were defined by what could be seen at surface. Shallow workings, hand-dug shafts, and narrow stopes extracted high-grade material where it outcropped, often leaving deeper mineral systems unexplored. Today, the most compelling exploration stories are not about discovering new districts, but about resolving old ones with modern tools. Fairchild (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) is applying that approach at its flagship Nevada Titan project in southern Nevada.

Located approximately 26 miles southwest of Las Vegas in the historic Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada Titan hosts more than 100 past-producing mines and workings developed between the late 1800s and mid-1900s. While those operations confirmed widespread copper mineralization, they...

