Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Dhanush Gowda Eliminated, Fans And Family Emotional After Top 6 Exit

In a surprising turn of events on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, Dhanush Gowda, who had secured the first ticket to the Top 6, has now been eliminated from the house. Despite his strong gameplay and popularity, Dhanush exited the show content with a 6th-place finish, leaving fans and fellow contestants emotional and reflective about his journey.

Top 6 Contestants of BBK Season 12

The Top 6 contestants included Kavya Shaiva, Raghu, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, and Ashwini Gowda. While many had predicted that Kavya Shaiva or Raghu might be eliminated next, it was Dhanush Gowda who faced eviction, surprising both viewers and participants.

Emotional Reactions From Housemates

Dhanush's exit left his fellow contestants visibly upset. Kavya Shaiva was seen in tears, while Ashwini Gowda and Rakshitha Shetty expressed their shock, saying,“We didn't expect this; it's really sad.” The emotional atmosphere highlighted the strong bonds formed during the season and the impact of Dhanush's departure on the remaining contestants.

Family's Emotional Response

The elimination was especially heart-wrenching for Dhanush's family. His mother broke down in tears upon seeing him leave the stage.

“After playing so hard and performing so well, my son only made it to the Top 6,” she cried.

Dhanush comforted his mother, gently asking,“Why are you crying?”

His wife Sanjana also expressed her disappointment, saying,“We came here hoping to see one of Dhanush's hands held by you as a winner or finalist. We are truly disappointed.”