Rockbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Leveraging District-Scale Upside In Alaska's Ambler Mining District

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts in building the future of U.S. critical minerals security.“Trilogy Metals is exploring some of the most prospective ground in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, a region host to world-class copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide ('VMS') deposits. Through Ambler Metals, a joint venture with South32, the company is advancing two cornerstone assets: the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit and the large-scale Bornite copper-cobalt deposit,” the article reads.“What distinguishes Trilogy is not simply these two deposits, but the broader district-scale upside. In a recent interview at the Zurich Precious Metals Summit, Trilogy President and CEO Tony Giardini emphasized that the Ambler Mining District has geological characteristics similar to legendary North American mining camps such as Noranda and Flin Flon. Those districts became globally significant mining centers because once access infrastructure was built, exploration accelerated dramatically... Giardini notes that the Ambler Belt trend runs roughly 100 kilometers yet has seen only about 200,000 meters of drilling, a fraction of what comparable belts have received. For context, Noranda and Flin Flon saw multiple millions of meters drilled over decades. The disparity highlights the scale of discovery potential remaining at Ambler.”

About Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

