Life Challenges In Gaza: Massive Destruction And Israeli Intransigence Hinder Reconstruction

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The suffering of the people of Gaza continues amid Israeli intransigence and its internationally unacceptable security demands, that cast grim shadows over the path to de-escalation, with daily violations continuing since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Oct 10.

This is in addition to continued bombardment, assassinations, the demolition and levelling of buildings in Rafah and Khan Younis, and areas beyond the so-called 'yellow line', as well as the prevention of aid, relief supplies, medicines, and essential medical equipment needed for surgical operations. All of this constitutes clear arbitrariness and a blatant violation of all agreements guaranteed under the ceasefire.

Despite Israel having recovered all living captives and the bodies of those killed, it continues to renege on its commitments under the ceasefire agreement and to evade its humanitarian provisions. These include the closure of crossings and restrictions on the entry of aid and civilian equipment such as ambulances and rubble-removal machinery. This has resulted in a widespread humanitarian tragedy, amid the brutal destruction caused by shelling, airstrikes, and the demolition of buildings and institutions, which have inflicted severe damage on infrastructure.

Israeli attacks persist, benefiting from the turning of a blind eye to these crimes, and perpetuating instability in the Strip and preventing any solutions that could restore normalcy to life in Gaza. The situation is expected to remain fragile throughout 2026, amid threats of renewed military escalation, placing the international community before urgent challenges to establish stability and support reconstruction efforts.

On Dec 20, the latest indications emerged regarding the possibility of entering the second phase of the ceasefire, despite Israeli rejection, when the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye urged the parties concerned with the Gaza ceasefire to fulfil their commitments and exercise restraint, according to US envoy Steve Witkoff, following talks in Miami, USA.

In a statement published on his X platform, Witkoff said:“We reaffirm our full commitment to the entirety of the President's 20-point peace plan and call on all parties to uphold their obligations, exercise restraint, and co-operate with monitoring arrangements.”

The four-party meeting comes amid ambiguity surrounding the next phase of the fragile agreement, as not a single day has passed since the ceasefire without Israel engaging in military operations. This has prompted all guarantor parties to intervene forcefully and urge the US side to pressure the right-wing government to halt these operations. Figures indicate that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the agreement entered into force has risen to 400.

The joint statement also pointed to progress achieved in the first phase of the peace agreement, including the expansion of humanitarian aid, the return of hostages' bodies, a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a reduction in hostilities. It called for the establishment and activation of a transitional administration in the near term; a step stipulated in the second phase of the agreement. Under the agreement, Israel was to withdraw from its current positions in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the Miami talks on the Gaza peace plan that the discussions and understandings reached inspire hope, amid talk of criteria for transitioning to the second phase. However, he warned that Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire are making the process incredibly difficult, emphasising that all parties agree on this point.

In a press statement, Fidan indicated that a preliminary study on the reconstruction of Gaza had been submitted and discussed in advance. He stressed that Gaza must be governed by its own people and its territory should not be divided in any way.

He explained that a timetable has been established for transferring the administration of Gaza to a committee of technocrats, in parallel with discussions on the formation of a peace council and the work related to the international stabilisation force and how to activate it.

The humanitarian aid file remains one of the most pressing challenges and a key focus of the discussions, especially with the onset of winter, whose heavy rains have swept away homes and tents. This is in addition to the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians due to a lack of adequate housing, heating, and food, as well as the shortages of medicine and medical equipment in hospitals.

In figures, the Government Media Office in Gaza announced in a statement on Oct 5 that the occupation army has dropped approximately 200,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza since the start of the war on Oct 7, 2023, causing destruction estimated at around 90%. This includes damage to or destruction of 95% of the Strip's schools and the complete or partial destruction of 38 hospitals across the enclave.

According to the office, the number of martyrs and missing persons has reached 76,639 people, including 9,500 missing whose fate remains unknown. The number of injured stands at 169,583, including 4,800 cases of amputation and 1,200 cases of paralysis. The statement also noted that 2,700 families have been erased from the civil registry after being entirely wiped out, while more than 12,000 cases of miscarriage have been recorded due to food shortages and the lack of healthcare.

All these figures are compounded by the Israeli army's direct targeting of cameras and journalists, resulting in the killing of over 250 journalists since the beginning of the aggression, in an attempt to prevent the transmission of the bitter truth and brutal reality, reflecting the scale of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe endured by the population of the Gaza Strip.

At the medical level, most hospitals lack essential medical equipment needed to treat patients, the injured and the wounded, including thousands of people with disabilities. Many of them require surgical procedures that is unable to perform in the besieged Gaza, and patients are not allowed to leave the Strip and receive treatment in advanced countries.

In the civil defence sector, rescue teams are still unable to recover all the bodies of those killed when homes were destroyed with their inhabitants inside. Furthermore, Israel is preventing the entry of machinery needed to remove rubble, clear roads, and transport hundreds of tonnes of debris scattered across the Strip. The volume of rubble, composed of stone and metal, is estimated at around 26mn tonnes, making it one of the largest amounts of debris recorded in modern conflicts. This renders rubble removal a costly and prolonged phase before any actual reconstruction can begin.

In the same vein, only a few trucks carrying food supplies are allowed in, insufficient to meet the needs of nearly 2mn besieged Gazans. This is compounded by the lack of any effective co-ordination by the entity receiving the food supplies, that could help prevent the monopolisation of aid while others are left without. Moreover, thousands of Gazan families lack a breadwinner or access to even the most basic necessities, a situation that has dire consequences on people's health and lives.

Despite these challenges, Qatar continues its relief efforts to support the people of Gaza. Qatar Charity, as part of its“Goodness Parcels” campaign, distributed approximately 4,700 food parcels and 2.4mn litres of potable water as part of the“Life in Every Drop” project. Additionally, daily meals were distributed under the“Meal of Hope” initiative, bringing the total number of meals provided to 47,100. These meals were specifically for people with disabilities (physical, cognitive, and hearing impairments) receiving treatment at the HH Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital in Gaza, who are among the most affected by the crises.

Moreover, within the“Back to Class” project, which focuses on education, approximately 4,500 school bags were distributed, and 60 classrooms were renovated to meet students' school needs and provide a suitable learning environment.

It is worth noting that throughout the two years of the war, Qatar was at the heart of the humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip, providing airlifts, land convoys, medical treatment initiatives, and other forms of assistance, fulfilling its fraternal and humanitarian duty. Qatari charitable organisations, supported by generous donors, implemented numerous humanitarian interventions across various sectors to alleviate the suffering of the Strip's residents and extend a helping hand during times of hardship. The most prominent of these was the“Labbeh Gaza” fundraising campaign through Qatar Charity.

According to a UN report in Oct 2025, the reconstruction of homes destroyed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the aggression could take until at least 2040. Researchers at the Middle East Institute addressed the economic, engineering, and political challenges of Gaza's reconstruction, explaining that the estimated total cost of rebuilding Gaza ranges between $50bn and $80bn. This figure takes into account that the cost of debris removal alone could reach $1.2bn, depending on the speed of rubble removal and the restoration of essential services, as well as overcoming the obstacle of Israel's complete control over Gaza's crossings.

The institute's study emphasised that reconstruction must transcend the humanitarian aspect and adopt a long-term development vision that considers the sustainability of infrastructure, job creation, and a stable political environment conducive to investment.

Conversely, the Israeli occupation government views any genuine reconstruction of Gaza as a victory for the Palestinians, contributing to a positive, liberating consciousness that Palestinians have defied the occupation and survived despite its will. Meanwhile, the image of a devastated Gaza, devoid of all necessities, serves the Israeli colonial project of suppressing Palestinian consciousness and creating conditions conducive to the displacement of its people.