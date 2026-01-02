UP: Minor Dies After Being Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, Family Alleges Rape Two Held After Gunfight With Cops

MENAFN - IANS) Bulandshahr, Jan 3 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off the roof by the assailant in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, resulting in her death. Following a swift investigation, the Sikandrabad police arrested two suspects after a brief exchange of fire.

The incident sparked outrage as her family claimed she was raped before being thrown from the rooftop by the miscreants.

The accused, identified as Raju and Veeru, were residents of a rented house in a village within the Sikandrabad industrial area, the same building where the victim's family resided. According to authorities, the minor was playing on the terrace when she was allegedly targeted. She was later discovered in a critical condition in a nearby plot of land.

Acting on a formal complaint filed by the victim's father, the police formed three specialised teams to track down the suspects. The encounter took place on Kanwara after police received a tip-off regarding their whereabouts.

"When the police team attempted to intercept them in the industrial area, the accused opened fire," stated Dr. Tejveer Singh, SP, Bulandshahr.

"In retaliatory firing by the police, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment," he added.

During the operation, police recovered two pistols along with a cache of live and spent cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital immediately after she was found, but doctors declared her brought dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the allegations of sexual assault.

"The father suspects the two youths raped the child before throwing her from the roof," Dr. Singh added.

"The accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement during preliminary questioning. We are awaiting the medical reports to add relevant Sections to the FIR, and further legal action is underway."

