Magh Mela 2026 Begins Today At Prayagraj As Devotees Gather For Paush Purnima Holy Dip

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The annual Magh Mela 2026 is scheduled to begin on Saturday at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj, with lakhs of devotees taking the first holy dip on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

The 44-day-long religious congregation, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, will continue until February 15, 2026, concluding on Maha Shivratri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath extended best wishes on the occaison. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious commencement of the Magh Mela and the sacred Paush Purnima," CM Yogi posted on X.

"A hearty welcome and greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, akhadas, and kalpwasis who have arrived in Tirtharaj Prayag to take a dip of faith in the holy Sangam. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, and Mother Saraswati fulfill all the wishes of everyone; this is the prayer," he added.

The Magh Mela is regarded as one of the most important spiritual events in the Sanatan tradition. Saints, seers, Kalpavasis and pilgrims from across the country have begun arriving in large numbers. A major highlight of the mela is Kalpavas, during which devotees reside on the riverbanks for a month, following strict religious practices such as daily bathing, prayer, meditation and charity. According to the administration, over 25 lakh Kalpavasis are expected to participate this year.

From the early hours of Saturday, visuals from the Sangam showed heavy footfall as devotees performed the ritual bath amid heightened religious fervour. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the mela, the district administration has put in place elaborate arrangements, including temporary settlements, pontoon bridges, sanitation facilities, medical camps and uninterrupted water and power supply across the mela area.

Security has been tightened significantly for Magh Mela 2026. NDRF and SDRF divers have been deployed at key bathing ghats, while more than 400 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drone surveillance systems are being used for continuous monitoring.

Specialised units such as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have also been deployed, along with additional police force for crowd control and traffic management.

Ahead of the first Snan Parv, Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma said,“As you know, today is the first major bathing festival of Magh Mela 2026. For area surveillance, drones, AI-enabled cameras and AI-based systems have been deployed, through which continuous monitoring is being carried out. Our traffic and security teams are stationed on the ground to ensure smooth movement.”

During the Magh Mela, six major bathing festivals will be observed on January 3, January 14, January 18, January 23, February 1 and February 15.

Over the next several weeks, the Magh Mela will serve as a testament to India's enduring spiritual heritage, complemented by large-scale administrative planning and modern security preparedness.