PCP Claims Surge As More Drivers Discover Undisclosed Commission Issues

Manchester, UK - January 2, 2026 - Drivers across the UK are beginning to ask serious questions about the fairness of their old car finance deals. A growing number have discovered that brokers may have been paid commission on their finance agreement without ever making it clear. This has triggered a new wave of PCP claims and broader investigations into mis-sold car finance.

Reclaim247, a leading claims support service, is helping drivers take action. The company has seen a noticeable increase in people checking whether they have a car finance claim after spotting gaps in what they were told at the point of sale.

“Most drivers weren't told how their finance deal was structured behind the scenes,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“When they find out that their interest rate may have been inflated so a broker could earn commission, that changes everything.”

What Counts as Mis-Sold Car Finance?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed that millions of agreements made between April 2007 and November 2024 may be affected by unfair practices. These include:



Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers increased the customer's interest rate to earn a higher commission without making this clear.

Unfairly High Commission, where brokers were paid well above typical levels, often not disclosed to the customer. Contractually Tied Arrangements, where drivers were shown just one finance option but told they were seeing a range of lenders.

Each of these could form the basis of valid car finance claims. Drivers do not need to prove wrongdoing themselves. The first step is simply to check whether their agreement included one of these red flags.

Why PCP Claims Are Growing Now

Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements were promoted as a flexible way to drive a newer car with low monthly payments. But many customers say they were not told how the deal would end or what the final cost would look like.

In some cases, drivers only realise there was a problem when the balloon payment arrives or when they try to trade in the car. Others begin to question the structure of their deal years later, once the numbers no longer make sense.

One Quick Check Across All Past Agreements

Reclaim247 has developed a fast, no-paperwork eligibility tool that helps drivers explore mis-sold car finance across all their past vehicles. The system only needs a name, address and date of birth to check for signs of unfair practices. There is no need to contact the lender or remember specific agreement details.

If a claim is likely, the driver is partnered with a regulated legal firm who manages the process. There is no charge to begin and no obligation to continue. A fee is only applied if compensation is successfully recovered.

Helping Drivers Understand What Happened

For many, the issue is not just about the money. It is about fairness. Customers trusted that their car finance deal was explained clearly. When it turns out there were hidden fees or undisclosed commission, that trust breaks down.

Reclaim247 supports people through that process, providing clarity without complexity. Whether the deal was signed five years ago or fifteen, it could still qualify for review.

