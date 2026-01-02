Dureti“Mimi” Tadesse Shares Her Remarkable Story Of Strength In Book,“Resilience: Turning Persecution Into Purpose”

MENAFN - GetNews) In a world that often applauds success but overlooks the storms that shape it, author Dureti“Mimi” Tadesse steps forward with a radiant testament of endurance. Her book, Resilience: Turning Persecution into Purpose, is a vivid, deeply personal narrative of survival and transformation. It chronicles her extraordinary journey from the shadows of religious, ethnicity (being Oromo and gender) persecution in Ethiopia to a life rebuilt with intention, strength, and unwavering purpose.

Through vulnerable storytelling and sharply drawn scenes, Mimi invites readers into a story that is both uniquely hers and universally resonant. Her path, marked by loss, displacement, discrimination, impressment, torture and the ache of separation from loved ones, ultimately arcs toward hope. She shares how faith guided her through adversity and how every trial became a stepping stone toward the life she was destined to build.

The book has already captured the attention of media and readers alike. Mimi recently joined acclaimed broadcaster Ric Bratton for an in-depth interview on his nationally recognized program“This Week in America”. Their conversation, now available on YouTube, casts a warm spotlight on the heart behind the book: the resilience forged in hardship, the healing discovered through storytelling, and the message she hopes will ripple outward to those facing struggles of their own. Bratton's thoughtful questions, paired with Mimi's candid reflections, create a compelling dialogue that complements the emotional power of her written work. Hear the full interview here:

Resilience: Turning Persecution into Purpose stands as both memoir and beacon. It encourages readers to confront their own challenges with courage and to recognize that even the most painful seasons can give birth to a renewed sense of identity and direction. Mimi's voice carries the quiet authority of someone who has lived what she teaches: that hardship may bruise but need not break, and that purpose often germinates in the soil of difficulty. The book is available through major online retailers. Readers seeking inspiration, spiritual uplift, or a moving true story of perseverance will find Mimi's work unforgettable.

Resilience: Turning Persecution into Purpose

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1966239659

Amazon: