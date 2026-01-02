Binance Removes FLOW/BTC Spot Pair Following Flow Exploit Report

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance Responds to Flow Blockchain Exploit with Policy Changes

In the wake of a recent security breach on the Flow blockchain that resulted in the theft of approximately $3.9 million, Binance has announced significant adjustments to its trading policies and monitoring practices. The exchange is taking steps to mitigate risks associated with high-volatility tokens and improve oversight following the incident.



Binance has announced the removal of nine spot trading pairs, including Flow/Bitcoin, effective immediately. This move aims to reduce exposure to tokens deemed high risk amid ongoing security concerns.

Additionally, Binance has classified Flow and three other tokens under a new“monitoring” tag, signaling elevated risk levels. Tokens with this designation are considered more volatile and may no longer meet listing standards.

The exchange's review process was prompted by recent security concerns, although it did not explicitly link the decision to the Flow hack during initial communications. The incident involved an attack on the Flow blockchain which led to the theft of funds, prompting the platform to scrutinize token security and exchange procedures.

Key Developments and Policy Updates

Flow, the blockchain behind the popular digital assets, responded to the exploit by asserting its commitment to full ecosystem recovery. The Flow Foundation indicated that it is actively working to restore normal operations and address issues stemming from the attack.

In their latest update, Flow stated that they have been able to restore Cadence and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) functionalities simultaneously. The process included removing fraudulent assets while safeguarding legitimate transaction history-a complex operation carried out in parallel to expedite recovery.

Earlier this week, Flow moved away from a controversial proposal to rollback the blockchain, opting instead for a measured approach focused on targeted asset remediation and user account restoration. The platform has promised to release a comprehensive post-mortem of the incident within 48 hours and aims for ecosystem restoration within the current week.

This incident underscores the increasing importance of stringent security protocols and active monitoring in the rapidly evolving crypto space. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, platforms are likely to adopt more rigorous oversight measures to protect users and maintain market stability.

