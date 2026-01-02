Securonix To Showcase Unified Defense SIEM And Agentic AI At GISEC GLOBAL 2026

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock), will participate inat the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring live demonstrations of, newcapabilities, and executive briefings forandleaders.

SOCs are consolidating tools, elevating analyst productivity, and proving measurable impact. Securonix centralizes telemetry, correlates signals with advanced analytics, and automates response through modular AI agents so teams detect faster, investigate with context, and coordinate action at scale.

What Attendees Can Expect



Agentic AI that cuts alert noise, guides triage, and automates response playbooks

Open, connected architecture unifying cloud, hybrid, and on-prem data and tools

365 days of searchable data and content mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for rapid detection and threat hunting

Ecosystem integrations across identity, endpoint, network, and SaaS for a single view of risk Analyst experience designed for speed from signal to decision to action

Financial Services: Detect Payment Abuse. Protect Privileged Access.

Banks and insurers need fewer alerts and faster answers. With Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, payment and core banking telemetry flows into one place alongside identity, endpoint, and network signals. Securonix modular AI agents learn behavior, spot high-risk deviations, and elevate what matters, like suspicious SWIFT activity or unusual use of privileged credentials. Analysts get clear next steps through guided investigations and automated playbooks that can contain accounts, revoke access, or notify fraud teams in minutes. Flexible integrations fit existing stacks. 365 days of searchable data and MITRE ATT&CK–mapped content support audits and reporting.

Healthcare: Measurable Outcomes for Patient-Safe SOCs

In healthcare, every minute counts. Securonix brings EHR logs, identity events, medical IoT behavior, and network traffic together so teams see the full story in one view. AI agents highlight early signs of ransomware, data exfiltration, or account misuse and guide analysts from signal to action with prebuilt playbooks that isolate users, quarantine devices, and coordinate response with clinical and IT teams. Open architecture connects to the tools already in use, combined with policy-aligned workflows that support HIPAA and HITECH requirements. Securonix brings the reality of faster containment, and clear, measurable improvements that healthcare businesses can report to the board while remaining compliant.

“GISEC is where leaders put real outcomes on display,” said Bassam Sartawi, Senior Director – MEA Region.“With Unified Defense SIEM and modular AI agents, we help financial services and healthcare organizations cut through noise, focus on the highest-impact risks, and prove business value with results they can measure.”

Securonix will host executive meetings, and technical deep dives throughout the event. Attendees can visit Hall 2 – Stand D50 to see live demos and meet with product leaders.

To schedule a meeting, visit securonix

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at .

