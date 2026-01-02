Jamaica Receives US$300,000 In Recovery Assistance From Republic Of Korea

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Britney Stevens

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The Republic of Korea has donated US$300,000 to support Jamaica's recovery efforts following hurricane Melissa. The contribution was formally handed over during a ceremony held recently at the ministry of foreign affairs and foreign trade offices in downtown Kingston.

Minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, senator Kamina Johnson Smith, expressed appreciation for the assistance.

“It is a great pleasure to extend, on behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, our deepest appreciation to the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for the generous contribution of US$300,000 to support Jamaica's ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa,” senator Johnson Smith added.“This kind gesture will undoubtedly contribute to our rebuilding efforts in a direct way, impacting the lives of families across the hardest-hit areas.”

Chargé d'Affaires at the embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-wook Kim, said the donation reflects the long-standing and enduring friendship between the two countries. He noted that the support is“a humble donation, intended to bolster Jamaica's humanitarian response to the devastation caused by category-five hurricane Melissa.”

Kim said the donation underscores“yet another manifestation of the strong and enduring friendship shared between Korea and Jamaica” as both countries continue to support and uplift each other,“especially in times of need and crisis.”

In addition to the financial assistance, further humanitarian support is expected through JTS (Join Together Society), a non-governmental organisation that responds to disasters worldwide.

Kim informed that in the coming weeks, 200 tonnes of rice will arrive in Jamaica, marking JTS's first engagement in the Caribbean.

“The rice, 40 tonnes for each of the five most affected parishes, will provide much-needed relief,” he said, adding that the organisation will also donate one container of baby and women's items.

Expressing confidence in Jamaica's recovery, Kim said:

“I wish Jamaica a strong and speedy recovery at this time. Korea and Jamaica share a special bond that transcends these setbacks, and I believe that Jamaica will recover stronger than before.”

The post Jamaica receives US$300,000 in recovery assistance from Republic of Korea appeared first on Caribbean News Global.