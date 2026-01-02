Local Mental Health Practice Expands Adult Therapy Services In Pueblo, Colorado

MENAFN - GetNews)



Expanded offerings aim to increase access to trauma informed, client centered care for adults in Southern Colorado

Pueblo, CO - January 2, 2026 - For the Love of Me, a locally owned mental health practice, is expanding its adult therapy services in Pueblo, Colorado, to better meet the growing demand for accessible, individualized mental health care in the region. The expansion reflects the practice's ongoing commitment to supporting emotional well-being for adults through evidence informed and community focused care.







Founded in 2023, For the Love of Me provides individual therapy for adults experiencing concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, adjustment challenges, and major life transitions. The practice also integrates complementary services including Brain Synchronization Therapy and Acudetox, which are used to support emotional regulation and therapeutic progress.

The expansion allows For the Love of Me to serve more individuals in Pueblo and surrounding communities while maintaining a personalized, client centered approach. Services are designed to be flexible and responsive to each client's needs, with a focus on creating a safe and non-judgmental therapeutic environment.

For the Love of Me was founded by Ramona“Mona” Moncibais, a licensed mental health professional and military veteran. Her background has shaped the practice's strong emphasis on trauma informed care and support for veterans, while remaining inclusive and accessible to the broader adult population.

“Our goal has always been to make quality mental health care more accessible in Pueblo,” said Moncibais.“This expansion allows us to continue meeting people where they are and providing care that respects their experiences, strengths, and goals.”

In addition to expanding service availability, the practice continues to accept a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and several major commercial providers. A free 15-minute phone consultation is also available to help prospective clients learn more about therapy options and determine next steps.

Mental health professionals across the country have noted increased demand for adult therapy services, particularly for trauma related concerns and stress connected to life changes. For the Love of Me's continued growth reflects these broader trends while remaining rooted in the specific needs of the Pueblo community.

The practice is located at 803 W 4th St., Unit F, in Pueblo, Colorado, and serves adults throughout the area seeking confidential, professional mental health support.

To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call 719-565-7928.

About For the Love of Me

For the Love of Me is a Pueblo based mental health practice providing client centered therapy for adults. The practice focuses on trauma informed, strengths-based care and offers individual counseling, Brain Synchronization Therapy, and supportive services for veterans and community members. Founded in 2023, the practice is committed to improving access to quality mental health care in Southern Colorado.