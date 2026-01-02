SOLACE Collective Inc. Opens Pre-Orders For Sensory-Supportive Apparel Designed With Neurodivergent Adults In Mind

MENAFN - GetNews)SOLACE Collective Inc., a newly launched purpose-driven apparel brand focused on sensory-supportive design, has now opened pre-orders for its inaugural clothing collection. Developed after over a year of research, testing, and iteration, the brand places neurodivergent individuals at the center of every design decision. This process allows SOLACE to create garments intended to provide sensory relief without compromising personal style or wearability.







SOLACE Collective was created to address a common but often overlooked issue: the impact of clothing on sensory comfort and confidence. Designed for adults, the brand's garments are intended to integrate seamlessly into everyday wardrobes, incorporating innovative details within contemporary silhouettes. The collection is informed by the company's proprietary research and testing, which included feedback from more than 400 individuals. In the report, 70% of participants emphasized the importance of clothing that considered sensory needs. Additionally, 96.7% of respondents reported having worn clothing that causes irritation, with many indicating it lowered their confidence and some citing increased anxiety or stress as a result.

The brand's debut collection keeps these insights in mind by incorporating features such as soft, premium fabrics, low-irritation construction, tag-free interiors, adjustable elements, and discreet fidget-friendly components. These design choices aim to reduce common sources of discomfort and sensory overload while maintaining a polished, modern appearance suitable for casual social settings and daily activities.

Key features of the collection:



Sensory-supportive construction: Soft, organic materials paired with seamless or low-irritation stitching and tag-free interiors to help reduce common sources of discomfort.

Discreet functional elements: Subtle fidget-friendly details and adjustable components designed to provide sensory relief without drawing attention.

Everyday versatility: Contemporary silhouettes intended to integrate seamlessly into adult wardrobes for daily activities and social settings. Thoughtful, inclusive design: Garments developed through direct collaboration and feedback from neurodivergent individuals to reflect real-world sensory needs.

“Comfort should never mean compromise,” said Aidan Turner, Co-Founder of SOLACE Collective Inc.“Our goal was to design clothing with features that move with the wearer, not against them, integrating comfort-focused details in ways that don't restrict style, function, or how the garments are worn.”

The name“SOLACE” reflects the brand's mission to offer emotional and sensory support, helping wearers manage sensory overload and feel at ease in what they wear. While rooted in neurodivergent experience, the designs aim to benefit anyone who values comfort and thoughtful construction in their clothing.

Pre-orders for SOLACE Collective's debut collection are now open, marking a milestone in the brand's mission to expand access to thoughtfully designed clothing.

About SOLACE Collective Inc.

SOLACE Collective Inc. is a purpose-driven apparel brand focused on designing sensory-supportive clothing for adults. Founded to address the longstanding gap in fashion for individuals with sensory sensitivities, the company creates garments that integrate subtle comfort-focused features into modern, everyday styles. Using soft, high-quality materials, tag-free construction, and discreet functional details, SOLACE Collective aims to support confidence, comfort, and ease for neurodivergent individuals and anyone seeking a more comfortable wardrobe.

