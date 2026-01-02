Tidewater Tax Professionals Of Williamsburg, VA, Has Rebranded To Guardian Solutions CPA To Expand Financial Services In Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews)



Guardian Solutions CPA rebrands from Tidewater Tax Professionals to enhance its regional service offerings, thereby strengthening comprehensive accounting and tax services for small businesses and individuals in Richmond and surrounding areas.

Marking a strategic shift to broaden its suite of tax, accounting, and financial services for small businesses and individual taxpayers, Tidewater Tax Professionals of Williamsburg, VA, has rebranded to Guardian Solutions CPA. The new identity reflects the firm's evolving mission to deliver comprehensive financial clarity, proactive planning, and tailored support to its clients across the Richmond region and beyond.

Under the leadership of Daniel Lavinder, CPA, the firm has relocated from Williamsburg to Richmond, but still maintains its roots in personalized client service. In the Richmond area, Guardian Solutions CPA has expanded its services to include a range of accounting and tax-related services, including bookkeeping, tax planning and preparation, payroll services, and business strategy support tailored to diverse client needs.

The rebranding follows years of growth in scope and service delivery. Originally established as Tidewater Tax Professionals, the firm built its reputation by providing tax preparation and compliance services to individuals and small businesses in the Richmond and Williamsburg areas. As client needs expanded beyond annual tax filings, the firm responded by adding year-round accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services designed to provide greater financial visibility and operational support.

Operating under the Guardian Solutions CPA name, the firm formalizes that expanded role. The updated identity aligns with its current service model, which integrates tax planning, accounting, and business advisory into a single, coordinated framework. This approach reflects a shift in how many small businesses manage finances, moving from reactive tax compliance to proactive financial oversight.

“Our comprehensive services include monthly payroll, bookkeeping, bank reconciliations, financial reporting, tax compliance, and proactive tax planning. Guardian Solutions helps clients understand where their money and time are being spent, so they can focus on growth and profitability. We aim to give business owners confidence in their financial data,” said Lavinder.

For small business owners in Richmond, having a trusted accounting partner means gaining clarity on their financial position throughout the year. Whether they need monthly bookkeeping, support with tax preparation, or help understanding financial reports, working with a knowledgeable team can make the process much easier.

Managing accounting responsibilities and staying compliant with payroll laws are key parts of running a business. Many small business owners in the Richmond area are seeking efficient ways to handle these roles without giving up control or accuracy.

Working with a diverse range of clients, from professional services and skilled trades to restaurants and independent healthcare sectors, Guardian Solutions CPA focuses on serving small business owners and individual taxpayers, emphasizing clarity, consistency, and proactive attention in financial management.

"We provide flat-fee small business accounting, tax, and payroll that is personal, proactive, profitable. Our payroll services ensure your team is paid correctly and on time. We also manage your accounts, tax filings, and keep your business organized. Simply put, we make small business owners wealthier," said Lavinder.

Structured to help business owners manage finances more effectively and plan for growth, the rebranding exercise reflects an intentional move toward a more integrated financial services model that addresses the evolving needs of modern business owners by offering a broader suite of accounting capabilities to local and regional markets while preserving its focus on responsive client relationships.

Committed to serve the Richmond and surrounding areas with professional financial services, Guardian Solutions CPA builds on the legacy of Tidewater Tax Professionals, positioning itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive financial services. With clear communication, reliable execution, and strategic insight, the firm aims to increase client confidence in financial matters and reduce the administrative burdens that small businesses often face.

Guardian Solutions CPA, now headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a certified public accounting firm offering tailored financial, tax, and accounting services to small businesses and individuals. The firm provides expert bookkeeping, proactive tax planning and preparation, payroll services, cash-flow management, and strategic business advisory services that support informed financial decision-making. Guided by experienced CPA leadership, Guardian Solutions CPA emphasizes clear communication, detailed financial reporting, and customized service plans that address the evolving financial landscape.