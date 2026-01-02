Bowery Design Group Invited To Design Contemporary Residence In Ascaya's Exclusive Las Vegas Community

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bowery Design Group has been invited to design a signature contemporary home in Ascaya, one of Las Vegas's most exclusive luxury residential communities. The project reflects the firm's expertise in modern architecture and continued expansion into premier residential markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Bowery Design Group, an international architecture and design studio recognized for rigorously detailed contemporary residential work, has been invited to design a signature custom residence within Ascaya, one of the most architecturally significant private communities in the Las Vegas region.

Set across 313 acres in the foothills of Henderson, Ascaya is a guard-gated enclave defined by its commitment to contemporary architecture, dramatic topography, and unobstructed views across the Las Vegas Valley. The community is distinguished by a curated collection of site-specific custom homes designed by leading architects whose work engages the desert landscape through form, materiality, and spatial restraint. Bowery Design Group's inclusion within Ascaya reflects the firm's continued expansion into premier residential environments that prioritize architectural authorship, design integrity, and a deep dialogue with place.

“Ascaya is unlike anywhere else. It has a quiet drama to it-the terrain, the light, the way each lot is carved into the hillside,” said Thomas Fanning, Founder and Principal of Bowery Design Group.“It sets the stage for something elevated, both literally and architecturally. With this home, we wanted to create something that felt effortless and refined, but also deeply connected to the site.”

Homesites 297 and 298 form an expansive architectural canvas, cradled by sculptural rock formations and oriented to capture unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding mountain ranges. To showcase the extraordinary potential of the site, Bowery Design Group developed a series of architectural concepts exploring how contemporary desert architecture can emerge directly from the land. The result is a striking design study featured in the Bowery Design x Ascaya Lookbook, illustrating what's possible when architecture is conceived in direct dialogue with terrain, light, and horizon.

Pushing the boundaries of modern desert residential design, Bowery's concepts blend sculptural massing, refined materiality, and seamless indoor–outdoor continuity. The architecture unfolds as a series of carefully composed volumes and outdoor rooms that respond to the site's elevation changes and expansive views, reinforcing the sense that the home is inseparable from its landscape.

“From the beginning, we approached this project with the idea that the home should begin and end at the property lines-blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor living,” Fanning explained.“The uniqueness of this site demanded it. When that boundary disappears, it creates a truly resort-like environment-one that feels effortless, open, and luxurious. We believe that idea is at the heart of this extraordinary home and this incredible site.”

Bowery's design vision unfolds through a sequence of refined architectural gestures rooted in the site's contours and panoramic vistas. Living spaces are framed by disappearing, floor-to-ceiling pocket doors that fully open to courtyards, terraces, and long view corridors. A restrained material palette of limestone, travertine, white oak, and brass draws directly from the natural tones of the desert, grounding the architecture in its environment while maintaining a sense of quiet sophistication.

“Bowery Design Group's vision is a thoughtful response to a truly unique site-and a compelling blueprint for what's possible at Ascaya,” said Sam Brown, Development Lead at Ascaya.“It reflects the core of what we value here: architecture that rises from the land and responds to the environment in a way that feels both timeless and ambitious.”

“There's still unlimited potential at Ascaya,” Fanning added.“The scale of the lots, the elevation shifts, the way the views unfold-it all creates an opportunity to design something truly meaningful. Each site is different, and that demands intention. That challenge is what makes it so compelling.”

Beyond the homesites themselves, life at Ascaya is elevated by a thoughtful collection of amenities designed to enrich daily experience. At the heart of the community is a 23,000-square-foot Clubhouse, an architectural centerpiece offering panoramic views, curated events, and spaces for connection, wellness, and quiet retreat. Residents also enjoy a 50-meter zero-edge pool, private cabanas, a fitness center, tennis and pickleball pavilion, Family Park, and more than two miles of scenic trails. Located just nine miles from the Las Vegas Strip, Ascaya balances privacy and proximity, uniting the serenity of the mountains with the energy of the city.

“We're proud to have had the opportunity to develop this vision within such a thoughtfully designed architectural community as Ascaya,” Fanning concluded.“It is truly a remarkable place.”

About Bowery Design Group

Bowery Design Group is an international architecture and design studio based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in high-end contemporary residential architecture. The firm is known for creating rigorously detailed modern homes that balance architectural clarity with comfort and livability. Bowery's work emphasizes site integration, material refinement, and spatial coherence, serving clients who value thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and enduring architectural value.