Abu Dhabi, UAE - Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani, a distinguished businessman and philanthropist, has been shaping the construction and infrastructure landscape in Abu Dhabi for over two decades. As the Chairman and Co-founding Partner of Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC (SCCB), he has led projects valued at USD 1.35 billion, managing a workforce of 4,500 employees and pioneering innovative approaches in large-scale construction and civil engineering.

Since founding SCCB in 1997, Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani has overseen complex projects ranging from commercial developments to infrastructure expansion, establishing a reputation for precision, reliability, and forward-thinking solutions. Under his leadership, SCCB has integrated cutting-edge technologies in tunneling, civil works, and construction management, setting benchmarks for quality and efficiency in the UAE and beyond.

“Building large-scale infrastructure is about more than just engineering-it's about creating spaces that enhance communities and stimulate economic growth,” said Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani.“At SCCB, we prioritize innovation, safety, and sustainability in every project we undertake.”

In addition to his role at SCCB, Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani has expanded his influence into real estate and investment. He co-founded High Point Real Estate LLC in 2017, delivering residential projects valued at USD 100 million in Dubai, demonstrating his ability to combine visionary leadership with hands-on operational expertise.

Beyond the business realm, Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani's commitment to philanthropy further defines his approach to leadership. He actively supports initiatives in education and healthcare, including a private scholarship program and significant donations to the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Experts note that Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani's work exemplifies how strategic leadership can transform local economies while fostering innovation across sectors. His influence in construction and real estate highlights a career dedicated not only to profitability but also to lasting impact.

About Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani

Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani is a prominent businessman and philanthropist based in Abu Dhabi. He is the Chairman and Co-founding Partner of Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC, co-founder of High Point Real Estate LLC, Equalis Capital Ltd, Café Milano Abu Dhabi, and Yasa Capital. With a strong focus on infrastructure, real estate, and investment, he combines visionary leadership with commitment to social causes.