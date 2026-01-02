Rickard, Drew & Nix Launches 2026 With Renewed Focus On Supporting New Year Injury Victims In Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews) As the new year begins, the Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is reminding Atlanta residents that the weeks following the holidays often bring a surge in personal injury cases-from car accidents and workplace incidents to winter slip-and-falls. The firm is kicking off 2026 with a renewed commitment to providing fast, effective legal help for those injured by the negligence of others.

Atlanta, GA - January 2, 2026 - As the new year begins, the Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is reminding Atlanta residents that the weeks following the holidays often bring a surge in personal injury cases-from car accidents and workplace incidents to winter slip-and-falls. The firm is kicking off 2026 with a renewed commitment to providing fast, effective legal help for those injured by the negligence of others.

The firm's attorneys emphasize that the post-holiday period presents a perfect storm of risks. Busy roads, icy sidewalks, and returning workforces contribute to a spike in preventable injuries. Whether someone is recovering from a New Year's Eve collision or a January workplace accident, Rickard, Drew & Nix offers free consultations and contingency-based legal services to ensure injury victims get the help they need-without upfront costs.

“January is a time of fresh starts, but it's also a time when many people are dealing with serious injuries and mounting bills,” said Jessica Nix, Managing Partner at Rickard, Drew & Nix.“We want people to know they're not alone. We're here to listen, explain their rights, and fight for fair compensation.”

The firm provides aggressive legal representation for a range of cases, including:



Car accidents caused by winter weather or impaired driving

Slip-and-fall injuries in stores, businesses, and public spaces

Workplace accidents during seasonal transitions and reopenings Wrongful death claims for families who have lost loved ones in accidents



With over $50 million recovered for clients since opening in 2013, Rickard, Drew & Nix has become a trusted name in Atlanta personal injury law. Their client-first approach and deep local knowledge allow them to handle complex cases with clarity and care.

Start 2026 with the Support You Deserve

If you've been injured in an accident this winter, don't wait to understand your rights. Visit to schedule your free consultation with the experienced attorneys at Rickard, Drew & Nix.

About the Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix

The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is a trusted personal injury law firm serving the Atlanta area, dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal issues with expertise and compassion. Specializing in personal injury cases, they are committed to securing fair compensation and justice for those affected by accidents or injuries. With a client-centered approach and a deep understanding of local laws, the Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix stands as a reliable advocate for Atlanta residents in need of skilled legal representation.