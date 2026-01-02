UNFINISHED SONATA: An Immersive Theater Where Music, Dance, And Wine Unfold An Unspoken Love

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 20 and 21, 2025, Blanc Gallery in New York City hosted UNFINISHED SONATA, a four-performance immersive theater experience curated by the international art and design incubation platform NotYetArt (NYA). More than one hundred audience members attended the sold-out performances, moving freely through a spatial narrative of live music, dance, handwritten letters, candlelight, and wine.

Audiences were not spectators but witnesses, encountering the story at intimate range through passing glances, shared breath, and moments suspended in time. Inspired by the forty-year unspoken bond between Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms, UNFINISHED SONATA unites immersive theater, live music, and narrative-driven wine pairing into a single experiential journey.

As music flows through the space and the story unfolds around the audience, each wine pairing marks a specific moment in the narrative, reflecting memory, longing, or an unspoken confession. Together, they invite guests to engage with the experience through both sound and taste, becoming part of the emotional arc of this unfinished sonata.







Cast / Performer List:

Johannes Brahms (Dancer) Zhewen Xian: Founder of Zpace Dance, dancer and choreographer trained at Guangzhou Ballet School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, and Purchase College. His work spans ballet and modern dance, with cross-disciplinary collaborations including MTV projects.

Johannes Brahms (Musician) Jindian Andy Li: New York–based pianist and multimedia artist blending classical piano, jazz improvisation, and contemporary media. A prizewinner of the Kawai Asia and Dubois International Piano Competitions, he has performed at Carnegie Hall and presented tours and solo recitals in China and the United States.

Clara Schumann (Dancer - 5:00 PM performances on Dec 20–21) Dongri Suh: New York–based dancer working across contemporary and classical ballet. Second Prize winner at the Seoul International Dance Competition, M.A. in Dance Education from NYU Steinhardt, and a collaborator with Douglas Dunn + Dancers.

Clara Schumann (Dancer - 7:00 PM performances on Dec 20–21) Avery Renee: New York–based dancer with a BFA from The Ailey School in partnership with Fordham University and a company member of Pangea Dance Collective. Active across stage work and commercial film projects.

Clara Schumann (Musician): Miranda Xu Pianist, composer, and producer working across concert music, film, and contemporary music. She has contributed to Hollywood scoring and served as a producer at Sony Music, and also creates and performs under the artist name Xiranda.

Robert Schumann (Dancer): Brendan Moran New York–based dancer with a BFA in Commercial Dance from Pace University. He performed in the North American tour of Cats The Musical, and works across film, commercial projects, and international touring.

Robert (Musician): Miles Johnston Australian classical guitarist, winner of the 2018 Adelaide International Guitar Competition and the 2023 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He holds a Master of Music and Artist Diploma from The Juilliard School and is based in New York City.







Creative and Production Team

Director: Tanya XH, Yalin Hu

Producer: Tanya XH, Yalin Hu, Jack Ho

Choreography Team: Xinyi Zhang, Tanya XH, Zhihan Yang, Zhewen Xiang, Dongri Suh, Brendan Moran, Avery Renee

Set Design: Kejia Yu

Costume Design: Gin Yung-Hsin Ko

Costume Assistant: Kiki Ying

Lighting Design: Tianqi Fang Taivis

Production Assistant: Kenny Nuo

Projection and Visual Design: Yalin Hu, IDKAATAL

Photography: Jing Chen

Promotional Video: Romair Hilton

Wine Sponsorship: wine